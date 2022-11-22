National

WATCH: Cut costs at Eskom could pay for diesel, says Dawie Roodt

Business Day TV speaks to Efficient Group chief economist Dawie Roodt

22 November 2022 - 21:52
Picture: BLOOMBERG.
Picture: BLOOMBERG.

SA’s government says it is urgently looking into making funds available for Eskom so that the state electricity utility can buy the diesel it needs to fuel auxiliary power plants and prevent load-shedding from intensifying. Efficient Group chief economist Dawie Roodt believes the state can do this, but the more logical approach would be for Eskom to cut costs as a way to fund the diesel purchases. Business Day TV spoke to Roodt for his take on the situation.

