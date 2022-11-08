TAKALANI NETSHITENZHE: Six ways climate change affects the telecommunications industry

Business Day TV talks to Carmen Mpelwane from Absa Asset Management
The Canadian miner’s shareholders vote on November 21 on the existing Gold Fields offer
Analysts say party is out of fresh ideas as it returns to issues debated at previous conference
The process to find DA councillor Tania Campbell’s replacement was postponed when the EFF and ANC could not agree on a mayoral candidate
Business Day TV talks to Alex Duys from Umthombo Wealth and independent analyst Chris Gilmour
Business Day TV speaks to activist Khaya Sithole
M&A activity is likely to top $100bn this year and next on continent’s good growth prospects
New owner of Twitter recommends voters pick Republican candidates for Congress US midterm election
Fenway Sports Group completed the takeover of Liverpool from former owners Tom Hicks and George Gillett for £300m in 2010
Even before it kicks off, the Qatar 2022 World Cup seems particularly tainted
Vodacom published its first Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) report in June 2022, which focuses on key climate-related risks and opportunities to boost sustainability efforts and enable business success. The report sheds light on Vodacom SA’s business journey towards a sustainable future, and we use the report as a platform to map how far the business has come, and which direction we need to go to ensure a Just Transition.
A company’s TCFD report not only helps investors understand the risks and opportunities for the business in the face of climate change, but it also gives insight into sustainability initiatives. This leads to better strategic planning by the business and helps secure its place in a sustainable economy. The report maps out Vodacom’s commitment to delivering on its purpose against the UN’s sustainable development goals (SDGs), including promoting sustainable economic growth, fostering innovation, making the cities and communities we l...
TAKALANI NETSHITENZHE: Six ways climate change affects the telecommunications industry
The importance of climate-change mitigation by SA businesses, and indeed companies across the world, cannot be understated
