×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion

TAKALANI NETSHITENZHE: Six ways climate change affects the telecommunications industry

The importance of climate-change mitigation by SA businesses, and indeed companies across the world, cannot be understated

08 November 2022 - 05:00 Takalani Netshitenzhe

Vodacom published its first Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) report in June 2022, which focuses on key climate-related risks and opportunities to boost sustainability efforts and enable business success. The report sheds light on Vodacom SA’s business journey towards a sustainable future, and we use the report as a platform to map how far the business has come, and which direction we need to go to ensure a Just Transition.

A company’s TCFD report not only helps investors understand the risks and opportunities for the business in the face of climate change, but it also gives insight into sustainability initiatives. This leads to better strategic planning by the business and helps secure its place in a sustainable economy. The report maps out Vodacom’s commitment to delivering on its purpose against the UN’s sustainable development goals (SDGs), including promoting sustainable economic growth, fostering innovation, making the cities and communities we l...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.