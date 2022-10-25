Market data including bonds and fuel prices
Tuesday, October 25 2022
Fully vaccinated people with high levels of activity are three times less likely to be admitted to hospital
Former health minister says he is not guilty in Digital Vibes saga, and he ‘has walked a soul-searching and lonely path’
The company, with big plans for Africa, becomes the first to be granted a virtual asset service provider licence in Botswana
Business Day TV speaks to Land Bank’s executive manager for strategy and communications, Sydney Soundy
Demand for oil and coal will persist for a long time, and there will be much M&A activity in this sector in the next years
The gunman also died after a shoot-out with the police and least seven others were injured
Manie Libbok, Sacha Mngomezulu and Evan Roos to join training camp
More than 20 local and international entries are expected to take to the grid, so spectators can look forward to a variety of machinery
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
CARTOON: Britain vs China
Rishi Sunak becomes youngest UK PM in more than 200 years
UK’s Sunak calls for party unity in face of ‘existential threat’
Xi starts third term as delayed GDP data shows rebound amid risks
China’s richest hit in pocket after Communist Party’s reshuffle
Xi’s promotion of Shanghai chief puts loyalty to himself above all else
