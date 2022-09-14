International Energy Agency sees strong recovery in 2023 based on China easing lockdowns and recovery in air travel
As uncertainty over inflation and the war continue, analysts see a recession looming
Eskom intensified load-shedding to stage 4 on Tuesday and expects to reduce this to stage 2 from Thursday until the end of the week
Former Gauteng health MEC and Tshwane mayor says the change is likely to face resistance
The company says its diversified portfolio, strong balance sheet and stable currency income positions bode well for the 2023 financial year
In the second quarter, consumers started to feel the pinch of higher food, fuel and energy prices as the war in Ukraine kept commodity prices elevated
The industry desperately needs a catalyst to shore up activity, according to an industry survey
Funds will help support for Afghanistan’s collapsed economy while denying access to the Taliban-controlled central bank
Coach heaps praise on wicket takers and on captain Ben Stokes
The supercar-maker’s Purosangue crossover, its most utilitarian model in its 75-year history, will hit showrooms next year
Eskom’s poor performance over the past 15 years has not only intermittently plunged SA into darkness; it has also radically inhibited the country’s economic recovery since the 2007/2008 global recession and has had a profoundly negative effect on citizens’ sense of wellbeing and trust in the state.
In such an environment, the plans the government and Eskom have announced to fix the crisis — without ever been seen to fix anything — have over the years been met with increasing scepticism bordering on downright disbelief. ..
BRETT HERRON: Chinks of light shine through cracks in renewed blackouts
