There’s no clear winner yet in the battle for control of the platinum group, as Implats and Northam take it to the wire
It is extremely sad to see how the eThekwini municipality has deteriorated from an efficient, financially well-off entity 30 years ago to the bankrupt, useless council it is today
Two tech-savvy brothers began hustling at school; now they have bought SA’s biggest online ad website and are marketing to millions
Africa accounts for more than half of all global cashew nut production. But it isn’t benefiting as much as it could, in part because processing of the nuts is done elsewhere
Is it a sport? A fad? A fashion statement? Because locals are flocking to a game that has swept across Europe, SA operators are racing to keep up with demand
Energy crises are evidently dramatic events for developed countries. The 1970s energy crisis helped to usher free market fundamentalists Maggie Thatcher and Ronald Reagan into power in Britain and the US and, for the following four decades, shareholder supremacy.
While Thatcher and Reagan represented the new political elite, General Electric’s (GE) Jack Welch represented the new business leadership. Welch gave form to the free-market fundamentalism touted by Thatcher and Reagan; without them, he and a growing cohort of business leaders would have struggled to dominate...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
ANN CROTTY: What will emerge in the energy crisis aftermath?
The last time, capitalism went fundamental; this time, should we expect a dramatic shift in political and economic power?
Energy crises are evidently dramatic events for developed countries. The 1970s energy crisis helped to usher free market fundamentalists Maggie Thatcher and Ronald Reagan into power in Britain and the US and, for the following four decades, shareholder supremacy.
While Thatcher and Reagan represented the new political elite, General Electric’s (GE) Jack Welch represented the new business leadership. Welch gave form to the free-market fundamentalism touted by Thatcher and Reagan; without them, he and a growing cohort of business leaders would have struggled to dominate...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.