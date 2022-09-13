×

National

Stage 4 load-shedding implemented after three power units trip

Three Kendal power stations units with 1,920MW maximum generating capacity failed

13 September 2022 - 09:49 Mpho Koka
Picture: 123RF/Jakub Gojda
Picture: 123RF/Jakub Gojda

Eskom has implemented stage 4 load-shedding from 10am on Tuesday until 5am on Thursday following the sudden tripping of three power stations. 

In a brief statement on Tuesday, Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha said: “A sudden tripping of three Kendal power stations units (1,920MW maximum generating capacity) has forced the implementation of stage 4. This will last until 5am on Thursday. A full statement will be published in due course.”

Previously, the power utility announced that the country would move to stage 2 from 5am on Tuesday until midnight on Friday.

Sowetan

Stage 4 load-shedding to end on Monday, says Eskom

The power utility moves SA to stage 3 on Monday and stage 2 from Tuesday
National
1 day ago

Eskom ramps up load-shedding to Stage 4 while urging sparing use of electricity

Prepare for a dark weekend after Eskom implemented stage 4 load-shedding
National
3 days ago
