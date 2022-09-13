Stage 4 load-shedding implemented after three power units trip

Brent and WTI crude prices slide, ending a three-day rally
Eskom has implemented stage 4 load-shedding from 10am on Tuesday until 5am on Thursday following the sudden tripping of three power stations.
In a brief statement on Tuesday, Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha said: “A sudden tripping of three Kendal power stations units (1,920MW maximum generating capacity) has forced the implementation of stage 4. This will last until 5am on Thursday. A full statement will be published in due course.”
Previously, the power utility announced that the country would move to stage 2 from 5am on Tuesday until midnight on Friday.
Sowetan
