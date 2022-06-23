×

CARTOON: Ukraine on mute at Brics

23 June 2022 - 05:00 Brandan Reynolds
Putin says Russia is rerouting oil and trade to Brics states

Russia's leader tells Brics business forum that Moscow is developing alternative mechanisms for international financial settlements with its Brics ...
World
11 hours ago

Xi tells Brics forum that sanctions are ‘weaponising’ world economy

China's leader speaks in general terms, without naming Western states that have imposed sanctions on Russia after it invaded Ukraine
News
11 hours ago

MICHAEL AVERY: Brics bank on Russian oil

As SA considers buying crude oil from Putin we should remember that none of our coastal refineries are operational
Opinion
3 days ago

Commonwealth set to discuss Ukraine, but some countries object

President Zelensky may address summit’s high-level component to be attended by heads of state and government, but some countries object
National
3 days ago

Gwede Mantashe suggests buying cheap, Russian crude oil

Minister blames high fuel prices on a big imbalance in demand and supply caused by US and EU sanctions
National
6 days ago
