MICHAEL AVERY: Brics bank on Russian oil
19 June 2022 - 17:40
It must be wonderful living in Cloud Comrade Land, when your economy is in dire straits, you can get oil for (next to nothing) from Russia, and your backhanders for free.
Mineral resources & energy minister Gwede Mantashe didn’t miss a beat during a parliamentary debate on the rising fuel price on Wednesday, unbuckling his expanding contempt for “Western imperialists” and laying it on the podium for all to see...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now