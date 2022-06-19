Opinion / Columnists MICHAEL AVERY: Brics bank on Russian oil B L Premium

It must be wonderful living in Cloud Comrade Land, when your economy is in dire straits, you can get oil for (next to nothing) from Russia, and your backhanders for free.

Mineral resources & energy minister Gwede Mantashe didn’t miss a beat during a parliamentary debate on the rising fuel price on Wednesday, unbuckling his expanding contempt for “Western imperialists” and laying it on the podium for all to see...