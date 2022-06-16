Gwede Mantashe suggests buying cheap, Russian crude oil
Minister blames high fuel prices on a big imbalance in demand and supply caused by US and EU sanctions
16 June 2022 - 12:05
UPDATED 16 June 2022 - 16:50
If need be, SA should consider importing crude oil from Russia at less than the high price prevailing on the global market, mineral resources and energy minister Gwede Mantashe said in the National Assembly on Wednesday.
His proposal comes as the EU has decided to reduce its reliance on Russian oil over time and as Russia faces a range of embargoes and sanctions because of its war on Ukraine...
