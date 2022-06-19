National Commonwealth set to discuss Ukraine, but some countries object B L Premium

Ukraine looks set to feature in the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Kigali, while Rwanda’s “interference” in neighbouring Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) is not on the agenda discussed by officials ahead of the meeting.

There has been talk of President Volodymyr Zelensky addressing the high-level component of the summit that will be attended by heads of state and government, scheduled to take place on Friday and Saturday. But some countries are objecting, arguing that only conflicts that directly involve member states are sanctioned to be discussed at such summits. ..