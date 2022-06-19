Commonwealth set to discuss Ukraine, but some countries object
19 June 2022 - 19:56
Ukraine looks set to feature in the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Kigali, while Rwanda’s “interference” in neighbouring Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) is not on the agenda discussed by officials ahead of the meeting.
There has been talk of President Volodymyr Zelensky addressing the high-level component of the summit that will be attended by heads of state and government, scheduled to take place on Friday and Saturday. But some countries are objecting, arguing that only conflicts that directly involve member states are sanctioned to be discussed at such summits. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now