CARTOON: Let the shenanigans begin

Business Day TV talks to Viv Govender from Rand Swiss Offshore
The move by the medicines regulator to scrap a programme using the antiparasitic drug in Covid treatments is an important step forward
Watchdog is monitoring airline ticket prices in SA after Comair suspends operations due to a liquidity crunch
DA, EFF and especially ActionSA make strong gains in former ANC strongholds
Agricultural company is acquiring filling stations, presenting opportunities in the restaurant space
Flooding in KwaZulu-Natal contributes to reduction of 30% in vehicle exports
Companies in the sector benefit from increased investment and government incentives
England’s longest-reigning monarch to miss Friday service
Sporting Ukrainian colours, Polish sensation reaches French Open final in style
Political drama, a local Netflix film, Obi-Wan Kenobi and a ‘Station Eleven’ series adaptation — what to stream
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.