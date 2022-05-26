anc policy
Inside the ANC’s ‘implosion in motion’
The party’s latest policy discussion documents are vague, lacking in coherence and consistency. It is perhaps not surprising, given how factional battles seem to have displaced policy in the ANC’s priorities
26 May 2022 - 05:00
More than two years of lockdowns, money woes and bickering over who should “step aside” have left the ANC somewhat dishevelled. And it’s showing, if the party’s long-awaited policy discussion documents are anything to go by.
The documents, released on Friday, are set to take centre stage at the ANC’s policy conference in July, after first being discussed in branch meetings. The final policy positions will be adopted at the elective conference in December...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now