Stan Mathabatha set to take ANC top job at Limpopo conference
Mathabatha, who also serves as the Limpopo premier, is the front-runner for the position of ANC provincial chair
02 June 2022 - 17:57
The ANC in Limpopo, which earlier in 2022 led the charge for Cyril Ramaphosa’s election for a second term as party president, is expected to re-elect Stan Mathabatha to the position of provincial chair.
Ahead of the provincial conference, Business Day spoke to various leaders in four of the five regions — Vhembe, Sekhukhune, Peter Mokaba and the Waterberg region — who plan to lobby their branch members to throw their weight behind Mathabatha at this weekend's conference. ..
