National

Ramaphosa fires back at former spy boss over ‘disinformation’

The president dismissed as baseless allegations a criminal complaint opened by former spy boss, suggesting it was a smear campaign

02 June 2022 - 15:10 Hajra Omarjee and Erin Bates
UPDATED 02 June 2022 - 23:13

President Cyril Ramaphosa fired back against former spy boss Arthur Fraser, who dropped a bombshell this week when he laid a criminal complaint against the head of state over allegations of money laundering, kidnapping and corruption.

Fraser alleges the president had “concealed” more than $4m on his Limpopo farm, Phala Phala, more than two years ago...

