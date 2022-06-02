Ramaphosa fires back at former spy boss over ‘disinformation’
The president dismissed as baseless allegations a criminal complaint opened by former spy boss, suggesting it was a smear campaign
President Cyril Ramaphosa fired back against former spy boss Arthur Fraser, who dropped a bombshell this week when he laid a criminal complaint against the head of state over allegations of money laundering, kidnapping and corruption.
Fraser alleges the president had “concealed” more than $4m on his Limpopo farm, Phala Phala, more than two years ago...
