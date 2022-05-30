×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion

CARTOON: SA’s fuel price tsunami

30 May 2022 - 05:05 Brandan Reynolds
Monday, May 30 2022
Monday, May 30 2022

Something must be done, says Godongwana ahead of news on fuel price relief

A proposal to alleviate rising fuel prices is expected following a meeting between the Treasury and department of minerals & energy at the weekend
Economy
9 hours ago

SA hurtles towards huge fuel price hike with no reprieve in sight

Finance and energy ministers gave undertakings at the end of March that measures to reduce prices would be introduced in June
National
3 days ago

Brace for double-digit inflation, Tiger Brands CEO warns

Prices of oat flour and maize bread could rise up to 20%, says Noel Doyle
Companies
4 days ago

Outa urges government to extend fuel levy relief

The temporary R1.50/l reduction in the fuel levy expires on May 31 and motorists are already bracing for a sharp increase in petrol and diesel prices ...
National
1 week ago

‘We’ll redouble efforts to resolve the energy crisis,’ says finance minister

Godongwana said the country has prioritised 26 structural reforms
National
2 weeks ago
Friday, May 27 2022
Friday, May 27 2022
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
MICHAEL AVERY: Skills crisis compounds steel ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
BUSISIWE MAVUSO: Upgraded credit rating by S&P ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
PETER BRUCE: Patel shoots blanks with his grand ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
PETER ATTARD MONTALTO: Just energy transition ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
MORNÉ BEZUIDENHOUT: What government isn’t telling ...
Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.