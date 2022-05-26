SA hurtles towards huge fuel price hike with no reprieve in sight
Finance and energy ministers gave undertakings at the end of March that measures to reduce prices would be introduced in June
26 May 2022 - 15:45
UPDATED 26 May 2022 - 23:10
The government says it is giving special attention to the fuel price — which is expected to rise sharply in June — as a temporary reduction of the general fuel levy is set to end.
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana and mineral resources & energy minister Gwede Mantashe announced a two-month reprieve of R1.50/l on the fuel levy at the end of March and said there would be other price-reducing measures from the beginning of June...
