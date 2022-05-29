Economy Something must be done, says Godongwana ahead of news on fuel price relief A proposal to alleviate rising fuel prices is expected following a meeting between the Treasury and department of minerals & energy at the weekend B L Premium

The National Treasury and the department of mineral resources & energy met at the weekend to discuss options regarding fuel prices, which have been hitting highs and threatening to render SA’s fragile economy uncompetitive.

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana told Business Day during the African Development Bank (AfDB) 2022 annual meetings in Accra, Ghana, last week that the SA government was looking into a lot of proposals to mitigate the situation...