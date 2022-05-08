×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion

CHANTELLE PRETORIUS: How greenwashing blots sustainability-linked bonds

08 May 2022 - 17:25 Chantelle Pretorius

With the increased focus on environmental, social & governance (ESG) issues and the desire for clients to add such exposures to their portfolios, the market has finally responded — issuing more than R12bn of ESG bonds in 2021 (compared with less than R3bn in the previous year). ESG bonds now comprise 2.5% of all outstanding bonds on the JSE.

While the local market was already introduced to green bonds in 2014, sustainability-linked bonds and social bonds made their appearance in the SA market in 2021. Globally, sustainability-linked bonds are also a fairly new instrument, with the first such bond issued in the US market by Enel in September 2019.

While green bonds and social bonds have stringent requirements, sustainability-linked bonds have much more flexibility. Green and social bonds are “use of proceeds” bonds, which means the proceeds must be exclusively applied to eligible projects that promote progress on environmentally or socially sustainable activities.

The proceeds of sustainability-linked bonds are not ring-fenced to green or sustainable purposes. Instead, the issuer has certain predefined key performance indicators, which are assessed against certain sustainability performance targets.

In March 2021 the first social bond was listed on the JSE by TUHF through a securitisation vehicle, Urban Ubomi 1 (RF). TUHF is a specialised commercial property financing company that finances property investors exclusively in inner cities. The deployment of funds has a direct link to ESG: the creation of jobs, the empowerment of SMMEs, skills transfer and the supply of high-quality, affordable rental housing.

Earn a ‘greenium’

Green and social bonds are externally verified (called a “second-party opinion”), which can be costly. Much time is also required to plan, verify and launch such an issuance. Sustainability-linked bonds are not verified and are not tied to a specific project or plan. They are therefore much cheaper and easier to issue.

In both cases issuers expect to earn a “greenium” — the premium investors are willing to pay for an ESG bond. In exchange for the positive impact on the environment investors are willing to accept a slightly lower yield on an ESG bond than on a “non-ESG” bond (a typical “greenium” is about 10 basis points). Given the cost of external verification, the lengthy planning process and the clear link to change, a greenium can perhaps be justified in the case of a green or social bond. However, is this justified for a sustainability-linked bond?

To answer this question, what needs to be considered is whether the metric is relevant to the company and whether the chosen target is ambitious enough. How does the issuance of the bond enable the company to accelerate its existing plans to enhance its focus on ESG and facilitate real change?

Sanlam Investments reviews every issuance case by case. For each issuance, one (or more) of the following actions are taken:

  • Engage with originator and issuer to understand the rational of the issuance.
  • Review sustainability frameworks (if available).
  • Review second party opinion (if available).
  • Review metrics contained in the applicable pricing supplement to determine the materiality thereof.
  • Participation in the issuance, due to the belief that the issuance facilitates material change.
  • Participation in the issuance, but pricing the issuance as “vanilla” (not allowing for any pricing benefit for labelling the bond as ESG). Feedback to be provided to originator and issuer.
  • Non-participation in the issuance and provide feedback to the originator and issuer about why Sanlam did not deem the metrics, pricing, and other elements appropriate.

For Sanlam Investments it has become clear that some companies are applying “greenwashing” (creating a false impression that a product is more environmentally friendly than it actually is), especially in the issuance of sustainability-linked bonds. Issuers are using the opportunity to obtain cheaper funding (though not committing to ambitious ESG targets) while investors are still trying to understand the dynamics of this market.

However, as the market evolves and matures the risk of greenwashing will be diminished. This will largely be achieved by increased awareness and advocacy by investors; voluntary adoption of reporting guidelines (such as the proposed JSE sustainability disclosure guidance) that increase transparency; the growing sentiment that second-party opinions should also accompany sustainability-linked bonds (as is the case in developed markets); and increased regulatory oversight (for example there is growing momentum towards developing a global sustainability reporting standard by organisations such as the IFRS Foundation).

Ultimately, investors want to see how their investments are contributing to a positive environmental and social change. Are investors really getting what they asked for? Not always — not yet.

• Pretorius is portfolio manager at Sanlam Investments.

UN initiative wants to turn screws on greenwashing in finance sector

The SBTi wants a stricter process as bankers and asset managers continue to pour billions into fossil fuels
News
2 weeks ago

KERRI SAVIN: An innovative green transition can push back unemployment

Models for dealing with overgrazing cattle and alien trees show what can be done
Opinion
2 weeks ago

How clean and green are electric cars?

Manufacturers face a range of issues including batteries made using copious fossil-fuel power
World
1 month ago

Companies face stricter sustainability disclosures

Guidelines issued by International Sustainability Standards Board aim to combat corporate greenwashing
Companies
1 month ago

ROBYN HUGO: JSE starts to walk its talk on climate

Guidance documents are a valuable attempt at clarifying why sustainability reporting should be more than PR, marketing and greenwashing
Opinion
1 month ago

DUANE NEWMAN: Why we need a green budget more than ever

It is clear that the budget needs to ensure enough support is being provided in the form of grants and tax incentives
Opinion
2 months ago

BRYAN TURNER: Five investment trends set to dominate in 2022

Sustainability, ESG and e-commerce will take centre stage
Opinion
3 months ago

Greenbacks and greenwashing: where do the world’s ESG billions go?

Researchers say legislation and accountability is needed to ensure the investments are not empty promises
News
4 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
LETTER: Why can Vodacom hike contract costs ...
Opinion / Letters
2.
BUSISIWE MAVUSO: State capture report shows how ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
PETER BRUCE: Welcoming migrants to a green SA ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
BUSISIWE MAVUSO: Pushing back financial close for ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
CARTOON: Zuma’s central role
Opinion

Related Articles

FirstRand issues first sustainability bonds for green investments

Companies / Financial Services

KERRI SAVIN: An innovative green transition can push back unemployment

Opinion

Sovereign debt markets need to wake up to climate risk

News

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.