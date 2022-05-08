Opinion / Columnists DESNÉ MASIE: UK local poll results spell trouble for Tories and future of union B L Premium

Last week’s UK local election results saw the Tories take a drubbing. The party lost almost 500 seats, with Labour on course to take 35% of the overall vote compared to the Conservatives’ 30%, with 198 out of 200 councils declared.

The Greens and Liberal Democrats also made large gains as voters prioritised registering their protest against the country's national leadership over thinking locally...