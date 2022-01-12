Opinion BRYAN TURNER: Five investment trends set to dominate in 2022

The past year has been a seminal one for private equity, especially in Africa. With economies across the continent still struggling after the ructions of the Covid-19 pandemic and vaccine rollouts lagging behind those of developed nations, expectations were muted. But by the end of the first half of 2021, more than $1.3bn in private equity investments had been made continentwide and total investments for the year were set to exceed those of 2020.

While the past two years have shown just how difficult it is to be certain of anything, that is a promising sign going into 2022. But numbers alone don’t tell us everything we should be on the lookout for over the course of the next year. We should also consider the overall investor milieu, which is increasingly influenced by concerns over the natural environment, as well as growth areas and industries. ..