Opinion ANN BERNSTEIN: New critical skills list will cut skilled migration rather than expand it The government has found reasons to exclude more and more categories of skilled people from the list, leaving 101 identified skills as 'critical'

Since at least 2014, Harvard professor Ricardo Hausman has been telling SA audiences that technology is the driving force of productivity growth and prosperity, and that it is the reason human beings in the 21st century produce so much more than their genetically identical Neolithic ancestors 12,000 years ago.

He argues that technology exists in three distinct, mutually exclusive forms: tools (hammers, wheels, tractors, cellphones, super computers); codes and recipes (how to make steel, cement, medicines, nuclear power stations); and "knowhow" (a combination of implicit knowledge and experience)...