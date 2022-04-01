ANN BERNSTEIN: New critical skills list will cut skilled migration rather than expand it
The government has found reasons to exclude more and more categories of skilled people from the list, leaving 101 identified skills as ‘critical’
01 April 2022 - 14:25
Since at least 2014, Harvard professor Ricardo Hausman has been telling SA audiences that technology is the driving force of productivity growth and prosperity, and that it is the reason human beings in the 21st century produce so much more than their genetically identical Neolithic ancestors 12,000 years ago.
He argues that technology exists in three distinct, mutually exclusive forms: tools (hammers, wheels, tractors, cellphones, super computers); codes and recipes (how to make steel, cement, medicines, nuclear power stations); and "knowhow" (a combination of implicit knowledge and experience)...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now