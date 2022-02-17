Features Behind Cyril’s mixed message on jobs Ramaphosa’s emphasis on private sector job creation in his state of the nation address — and his apparent backtrack this week — will have confused business and unionists alike B L Premium

Faced with limited resources and with the shadow of last year’s deadly July riots hanging over his head, President Cyril Ramaphosa made a concession in his state of the nation address (Sona) last Thursday that put him at odds with some in his party.

"We all know that government does not create jobs," he told MPs gathered in Cape Town’s City Hall. "Business creates jobs."..