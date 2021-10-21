Features The path to rebuilding SA after the pandemic To ensure SA doesn’t return to the decelerating growth path that existed before Covid, it needs to do things differently. A new report suggests three high-impact reforms that would be cheap and easy to implement B L Premium

Thanks to Covid, SA’s unfolding economic crisis is no longer a "slow burn" — it is "acute and severe", with the pandemic having worsened the economic situation in every dimension.

This is according to a new academic discussion paper, "Building Back Fairer from the Covid-19 Pandemic in SA". Mindful of SA’s significant fiscal constraints, it suggests a few high-impact policies that could be implemented in the near term and rapidly improve SA’s growth prospects and reduce inequities...