Opinion

CARTOON: DA takes on state of disaster

18 March 2022 - 05:00 Brandan Reynolds
Friday, March 18 2022
Friday, March 18 2022

DA takes fight against state of disaster to court

The decision to extend the state of disaster is no longer about fighting the spread of Covid-19 but rather the ANC’s desperation to cling to power, ...
National
14 hours ago

Why the state of disaster may go on after mid-April

Government needs to create a coherent set of rules that allow it to react quickly to a fifth wave
National
2 days ago

New workplace Covid-19 rules published, to begin when state of disaster ends

The new rules include reaffirming employers’ rights to introduce vaccine mandates and tightening the grounds on which employees may refuse to get ...
National
1 day ago

Busa scraps bid to get certainty about vaccine mandates from top court

CEO Cas Coovadia says planned regulations will be enough for employers’ needs
National
7 hours ago

Confusion and inconsistencies in proposed new Covid-19 rules, say experts

Labour & employment minister Thulas Nxesi  closes vaccine mandate loophole
National
1 day ago
Thursday, March 17 2022
Thursday, March 17 2022
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
JONNY STEINBERG: Volodymyr Zelensky, shades of ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
PETER BRUCE: Zondo appointment a political ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
ANTON HARBER: Press has lost the art of sorting ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
GRACELIN BASKARAN: Russian sanctions could spark ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
JABULANI SIKHAKHANE: Shades of King Shaka Airport ...
Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.