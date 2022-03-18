CARTOON: DA takes on state of disaster

Tencent, which has rocketed almost 30% since Wednesday, had fallen 4%, with oil climbing as the war in Ukraine continues
The Ramaphosa cabinet’s astonishingly wide powers cannot be justified in perpetuity
SA's two largest operators shell out the most cash for new radio waves
Leadership of Bathabile Dlamini, who was convicted of perjury last week, hangs in the balance
Firm convinces previous sponsors AcaciaCap to come on board on a short-term basis and ‘subject to certain conditions being achieved’
Consumer spending power has been squeezed by Russia’s war, fuel price increases and the MPC’s January rate hike
By January 11 about 30% of local breweries were forced to close permanently and 165,000 people had lost their jobs
Default is off the table for now but there is still some uncertainty over corporate debt, says trader
Friendly match will be played on March 29 in Lille
Drama, fiction, a comedy thriller and two adaptations of novels — what to stream
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.