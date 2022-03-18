Companies / Retail & Consumer Suspended Nutritional Holdings finds sponsor saving it from going up in smoke Firm convinces previous sponsors AcaciaCap to come on board on a short-term basis and ‘subject to certain conditions being achieved’ B L Premium

Penny stock Nutritional Holdings, which faced being kicked off the JSE for not having an adviser, has managed to find a temporary sponsor to help it comply with listing rules.

The loss-making group that once sold maize-based porridge to school hostels and prisons has breached multiple listing requirements and has delayed releasing its financial results. It is suspended from trade, which means shareholders cannot buy or sell their shares, which were last valued at 25c...