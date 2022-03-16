National / Health Confusion and inconsistencies in proposed new Covid-19 rules, say experts B L Premium

As the government races to devise new measures for managing the coronavirus pandemic in order to lift the national state of disaster, health minister Joe Phaahla has released a slew of proposed changes to current health regulations, some of which have left experts baffled.

At the same time, labour & employment minister Thulas Nxesi published a new code of conduct for managing Covid-19 in the workplace, reaffirming employers’ rights to introduce vaccine mandates and tightening the grounds on which employees may refuse to get jabbed...