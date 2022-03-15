National / Health Why the state of disaster may go on after mid-April The government needs to develop alternative legislation to manage the coronavirus pandemic B L Premium

The government is likely to extend the national state of disaster beyond the one-month extension announced on Tuesday, because it may not provide enough time for public consultation on alternative legislation for managing the pandemic.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is under growing pressure to lift the state of disaster and allow the economy to fully reopen after two years of dampened activity. SA is under lockdown level 1 restrictions, which while less stringent than levels 2 to 5 nevertheless impose limits on the size of gatherings and curtail activity in the sport and leisure sectors. The sweeping powers the regulations give to ministers have also given rise to concern about the potential erosion of constitutional rights...