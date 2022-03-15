Why the state of disaster may go on after mid-April
The government needs to develop alternative legislation to manage the coronavirus pandemic
15 March 2022 - 10:04
UPDATED 15 March 2022 - 22:54
The government is likely to extend the national state of disaster beyond the one-month extension announced on Tuesday, because it may not provide enough time for public consultation on alternative legislation for managing the pandemic.
President Cyril Ramaphosa is under growing pressure to lift the state of disaster and allow the economy to fully reopen after two years of dampened activity. SA is under lockdown level 1 restrictions, which while less stringent than levels 2 to 5 nevertheless impose limits on the size of gatherings and curtail activity in the sport and leisure sectors. The sweeping powers the regulations give to ministers have also given rise to concern about the potential erosion of constitutional rights...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now