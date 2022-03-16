Opinion

CARTOON: Addicted to (state of) disaster

16 March 2022 - 05:00 Brandan Reynolds
Wednesday, March 16 2022
Wednesday, March 16 2022

Why the state of disaster may go on after mid-April

Government needs to create a coherent set of rules that allow it to react quickly to a fifth wave
National
20 hours ago

State of disaster not likely to be lifted yet despite cabinet pledge

Government would lose some major tools for managing Covid if it sticks to March 15 commitment
National
6 days ago

Health department to suggest that new regulations replace state of disaster

‘We hope the reviewed health regulations will assist in a guided reopening of economic and social activities,’ Joe Phaahla says
National
1 week ago

More legal challenges as opposition to state of disaster mounts

The National Liquor Traders Council has added its voice to the movement as Sakeliga goes to court based on constitution
National
1 month ago

Covid-19 state of disaster must be lifted, says union

Solidarity asks court to declare Disaster Management Act invalid since the pandemic is now under control
National
1 month ago
Tuesday, March 15 2022
Tuesday, March 15 2022
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
NEWS FROM THE FUTURE: Joe Biden brings it home
Opinion
2.
DUMA GQUBULE: Bring your ill-gotten money, buy a ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
DZVINKA KACHUR: While Putin bombs hospitals, SA ...
Opinion
4.
EDITORIAL: Ramaphosa does SA disservice by ...
Opinion / Editorials
5.
JABULANI SIKHAKHANE: Shades of King Shaka Airport ...
Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.