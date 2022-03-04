National / Health Health department to suggest that new regulations replace state of disaster ‘We hope the reviewed health regulations will assist in a guided reopening of economic and social activities,’ Joe Phaahla says B L Premium

The health department intends to propose new regulations that will replace the Covid-19 regulations as set out in the national state of disaster when the national coronavirus command council meets within the coming week.

Health minister Joe Phaahla says the proposed amendments include changing travel requirements that could make it easier and cheaper to travel safely. ..