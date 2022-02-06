More legal challenges as opposition to state of disaster mounts
06 February 2022 - 20:00
As President Cyril Ramaphosa prepares to deliver his state of the nation address (Sona) on Thursday, the National Liquor Traders Council (NLT) has told him they expect him to consider scrapping the national state of disaster.
“As far as the Sona is concerned, we expect the removal of the state of disaster, the transfer of the responsibility of dealing with the pandemic to the department of health and allowing the parliamentary process to resume to hold the executive to account on how they are dealing with Covid-19,” said NLT spokesperson Lucky Ntimane on Sunday. ..
