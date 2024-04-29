Transnet open to ‘recalibrating’ tariffs for private rail operators
Access fees for private train operators could be reduced depending on regulators and Treasury
Transnet has made it clear it is open to negotiations on the controversial access fees it proposed for private operators to put trains on its networks, saying these could be reduced depending on the outcome of discussions with regulators and the Treasury.
Government policy and the new freight rail road map envisage parts of Transnet’s 21,200km rail network opening up to private participation. Transnet is said to have been under severe pressure to fast-track this. But industry players described the access fees and tariffs proposed in the draft network statement and tariff proposal that Transnet issued in March as way too high to encourage new private operators on the lines...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.