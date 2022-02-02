Covid-19 state of disaster must be lifted, says union

Trade union Solidarity on Wednesday served court papers seeking the annulment of the Covid-19 state of disaster, saying SA needs to return to a functioning democracy.

The union lodged its papers at the high court in Pretoria against co-operative governance and traditional affairs minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, the national coronavirus command council and Dr Mmaphaka Tau of the national disaster management centre.

Solidarity contends that the ongoing extension of the state of disaster is irrational and damaging for the economy and social and political norms in SA.

“By its own relaxation of regulations, the government has already announced that the disaster is a thing of the past. The Disaster Management Act is intended to create a drastic, yet short-term situation to allow the government to move quickly,” Solidarity CEO Dirk Hermann said.

“It is absurd that the governing party wants to keep us in a semi-autocracy.”