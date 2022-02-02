National

Covid-19 state of disaster must be lifted, says union

Solidarity asks court to declare Disaster Management Act invalid since the pandemic is now under control

02 February 2022
 Trade union Solidarity on Wednesday served court papers seeking the annulment of the Covid-19 state of disaster, saying SA needs to return to a functioning democracy.

The union lodged its papers at the high court in Pretoria against co-operative governance and traditional affairs minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, the national coronavirus command council and Dr Mmaphaka Tau of the national disaster management centre.

Solidarity contends that the ongoing extension of the state of disaster is irrational and damaging for the economy and social and political norms in SA.

“By its own relaxation of regulations, the government has already announced that the disaster is a thing of the past. The Disaster Management Act is intended to create a drastic, yet short-term situation to allow the government to move quickly,” Solidarity CEO Dirk Hermann said.

“It is absurd that the governing party wants to keep us in a semi-autocracy.”

Solidarity argues that lifting the state of disaster does not imply the virus has disappeared; rather, the events that justified an initial lockdown no longer exist.

“It is not about whether we are done with the virus or that the virus has disappeared. If that has to be the criterion then we will forever be subject to a command council with few checks and balances to regulate it,” Hermann said.

“The point is that Covid-19 has become manageable without such drastic measures. All indications point to the disease being endemic. The virus will be with us for a long time, but the disaster is over. To cling stubbornly to the state of disaster will be disastrous in itself.”

According to Solidarity, the act does not provide for preventive action; it can only be used to manage a threatening, active disaster.

A continuation of the state of disaster, based on the principle that there may be another wave in the future is not valid, he said.

“It is time to end the command council, to empower people to take their own decisions and stop the disruptive uncertainty crippling our economy.”

CCMA is not the final say on mandatory Covid-19 vaccination

The outcomes arrived at in two recent cases do not create an immutable rule regarding the fairness of such dismissals
Opinion
2 hours ago

EDITORIAL: No to complacency, yes to relaxing Covid restrictions

We welcome the adjustments to the coronavirus alert level, including the full reopening of schools
Opinion
10 hours ago

Enoch Godongwana wins as president’s panel says no to BIG

Economic advisory council echoes finance minister in warning against unintended consequences of a basic income grant
National
5 days ago
