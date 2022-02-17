CLYDE RUSSELL: China turns up the heat on BHP over iron ore profits

Launceston — Tucked away on p 38 of BHP Group's 39-page presentation of its latest results is as good an explanation as any about why China desperately wants to talk down the price of iron ore.

Under the somewhat bland title of "Key underlying Ebitda sensitivities", BHP reveals that every $1 change in the price of iron ore leads to a change of about $119m in the underlying earnings for the current fiscal half year ending June 30.

BHP, the world's biggest mining company and third-biggest producer of iron ore, supplied 129-million tonnes of the raw material used to make steel in its fiscal first half ended December 31. It expects to mine much the same volume in the current half.

Its average realised price per tonne of iron ore in the half ended December 31 was $113.54. That was down from $158.17 in the previous six-month period, but still resulted in the iron ore division reporting underlying earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) of a somewhat less bland $11.15bn.

Iron ore prices have had a strong start to 2022, with the spot price for delivery to north China, as assessed by commodity price reporting agency Argus, hitting a high of $153.55 a tonne on February 10.

The price has since retreated to end at $139.65 a tonne on Wednesday, partly due to Beijing's renewed efforts to talk it down. At these prices, BHP's iron ore profits in the current half will only swell.

China's state planner on February 9 issued a second warning so far in 2022 to the iron ore market, warning participants that they "should not fabricate or publish any false price information and should not drive up prices".

The National Development and Reform Administration (NDRC), with the market regulator, will hold what it called a "reminding and warning" symposium with domestic and foreign iron ore traders on Thursday.

This meeting can be seen as part of Beijing's efforts to take some heat out of iron ore prices, reflecting the view that the price is at unsustainably high levels and not justified by fundamentals.

Certainly, BHP's estimate of an Ebitda increase of $119m in the current quarter for every $1 increase in the price of iron ore does provide Beijing with some ammunition.

It's hard to know exactly what price Beijing would see as fair and sustainable for iron ore, but it's likely to be closer to about $80 a tonne than the current level.

If an average price of $130 a tonne is assumed for the first half of 2022 — which doesn't seen unreasonable given the spot price's performance so far — it implies that a company such as BHP is making $50 a tonne more than what Beijing might deem reasonable.

That $50 would translate into $5.95bn in extra Ebitda in the six months to June 30, expressed using BHP's "sensitivities".

This calculation is of course merely a theoretical musing. But it does show how much money is flowing to BHP from China's steelmakers that Beijing might regard as unjustified profits.

The key question for China, which buys about 70% of global seaborne iron ore, is how much lower can it drive the price of the material, especially in the light of fairly strong supply and demand fundamentals.

It is not the fault of the miners that China is buying robust volumes. Refinitiv estimates imports in the first two months of 2022 will be about 180.5-million tonnes, while commodity analysts Kpler are even more bullish, estimating imports of about 200-million tonnes.

There is also a widespread market view that Beijing will ramp up stimulus spending in the first half once the Winter Olympics are concluded, a move that would be bullish for steel and iron ore.

Another potential bullish factor is on the supply side, with the cyclone season under way in Western Australia state, home to the bulk of production in the world's biggest iron ore producer.

The Australian Bureau of Meteorology has predicted an average to above-average number of cyclones, raising the risks of disruptions to mining and transport operations in Western Australia.

Reuters