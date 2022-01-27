CLYDE RUSSELL: Iron ore rallies on Chinese demand and disruptions in Australia

“We now have an outbreak and we’re not going to be able to get it under control,” Western Australia Premier Mark McGowan said on Wednesday.

Despite this pessimism, McGowan is still keeping his state’s borders shut in a bid to control how fast Omicron spreads, but this may also end up lowering iron ore output.

Many of the workers at the remote mines reside in other states and the big miners are concerned that some will give up their jobs unless Western Australia’s border controls are relaxed, allowing them to travel freely between the mines and their homes in Australia’s eastern states.

Rio Tinto, BHP and Fortescue Metals, Australia’s biggest iron-ore miners, have all flagged likely labour disruptions to their operations.

An additional worry for Australia’s iron ore production is the coming cyclone season, which may be more severe than usual because of the La Nina weather phenomenon, which has in the past led to more and stronger storms.

The potential disruptions are still just that, with actual export volumes holding up.

Australia’s iron-ore exports are estimated by Refinitiv at 74.13-million tonnes in January, down from December’s 80.26-million, but above 68.25-million in November and October’s 71.71-million.

The solid exports in recent months have shown up in China’s import figures, with Refinitiv forecasting January imports at 117.41-million tonnes, which if confirmed by official customs data would be the highest on record, eclipsing the official 112.65-million from July 2020.

Commodity consultants Kpler are also expecting record iron-ore imports by China in January, with their data pointing to arrivals of 117.42-million tonnes. The official data will probably show some difference as not all cargoes that are discharged in January may be assessed as having cleared customs in that month.

China’s robust iron-ore imports form the hope part of the current rally, with expectations for strong construction activity in coming months.

Steel production in China may be constrained until March, given the desire to limit pollution over the Beijing Winter Olympics and the coming weeklong lunar new year holidays.

However, once this period is over, expectations are for steel demand to rise as construction ramps up to the summer peak and as Beijing works to stimulate the economy to meet growth targets.

Reuters