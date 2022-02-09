Companies / Mining SA coal to remain on fire in 2022 even as prices drop Operating margins will still be favourable if the export price for thermal coal drops to $100/tonne, research specialist says B L Premium

The outlook SA’s coal industry remains generally positive despite increasing pressure for countries to reduce their reliance on fossil fuels and cut carbon emissions, according to African mining sector research specialists, Afriforesight.

Export prices for thermal coal are expected to decline this year after surging in the second half of 2021 amid an energy crunch, but even at lower levels the industry is expected to report higher profits, Afriforesight said in a presentation. It assumes that the global economy will continue to open and recover from the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic and related lockdowns and restrictions...