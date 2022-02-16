JOHN KEMP: Shrinking oil inventories could cause market to boil over
16 February 2022 - 20:08
Global petroleum inventories are the tightest for years in a sign the market is overheating, as the global economy recovers rapidly from the coronavirus pandemic and major oil producers refuse to increase output faster.
Commercial inventories held in the countries of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) totalled 2.68-billion barrels at the end of December 2021, down from 3.21-billion in July 2020...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now