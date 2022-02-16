Opinion JOHN KEMP: Shrinking oil inventories could cause market to boil over B L Premium

Global petroleum inventories are the tightest for years in a sign the market is overheating, as the global economy recovers rapidly from the coronavirus pandemic and major oil producers refuse to increase output faster.

Commercial inventories held in the countries of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) totalled 2.68-billion barrels at the end of December 2021, down from 3.21-billion in July 2020...