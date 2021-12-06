CARTOON: Vaccine mandate

Top exporter raises January selling rates for crude grades sold to Asia and the US by up to US80c
Red-listed countries are all African, but point that out and get ready to be accused of playing the ‘race card’
Almost two-thirds of healthcare workers in Sisonke trial — the world’s biggest — have not taken up Covid-19 booster jabs
Hermione Cronje is to leave the unit set up to expedite the investigation and prosecution of state capture cases
Looting, maintenance delays and cost pressure in neighbouring country weighed on the sugar producer
November’s new vehicle sales numbers show local sales are promising, but exports terrible
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Michelle Geere, CEO of Adbot
Halting of excessive force demanded after security forces ram a car into anticoup protesters
There were clear signs of a shift in emphasis as forward players closed down the Palace defenders
Long-running promises to curb planet-warming impact of burgers still have not resulted in a smaller carbon footprint
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.