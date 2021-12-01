National

Daily vaccination rate rockets while Covid-19 cases double

Health department attributes surge in Covid immunisation to roll out of booster shots for healthcare workers and decline in vaccine hesitancy as Omicron variant takes hold

01 December 2021 - 14:56 Linda Ensor
UPDATED 01 December 2021 - 22:43
Students queue to receive Covid-19 vaccine in Johannesburg. Picture: ER LOMBARD/GALLO IMAGES
Students queue to receive Covid-19 vaccine in Johannesburg. Picture: ER LOMBARD/GALLO IMAGES

The possibility of expanded mandatory vaccination policies at businesses and educational institutions is already having an impact, with SA’s flagging inoculation drive getting a boost of almost 60% on Tuesday.

While still well below the government’s target of 250,000 a day, the latest data from the health department’s Covid-19 portal, showed that 175,395 people were vaccinated in the 24 hours to 5pm on Tuesday, up from the previous daily average of about 110,000 — an increase of 59.5%.

This came two days after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that a task team had been set up to look into vaccine mandates for certain activities and locations.

The biggest increase was in Gauteng, the economic heartland, which has emerged as the main centre for the spread of the Omicron variant.

Figures from the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) on Wednesday showed that there were 8,561 new infections reported in the past 24 hours, up from 4,373 reported the day before.

There will be concerns around the positivity rate — the number of confirmed infections against the number of tests taken in the same period — which rose from 10.2% on Tuesday to 16.5% on Wednesday. Health officials have previously said that a 12% positivity rate is cause for concern.

The worst-hit province continues to be Gauteng, which recorded 6,168 cases in the past 24 hours (up from 3,143 on Tuesday). The Western Cape recorded 626 cases (up from 275), KwaZulu-Natal 476 (from 259), Mpumalanga 375 (from 139) and the North West 253 (from 200). There were also 28 Covid-related deaths recorded in the past day, according to health department figures released by the NICD.

The disclosure of the variant last week by local scientists saw the country face new travel restrictions, dealing a devastating blow to the tourism sector, which was looking forward to the December holidays to spark a recovery from previous bans.

Gauteng administered 54,422 shots, followed by the Western Cape with 22,856.

Gauteng had a sharp rise in Covid-19 infections in the past week, and the threat posed by the new variant, together with campaigns aimed at fighting hesitancy in the population, may have played a role in encouraging more people to seek jabs.

The campaign has also got a boost from a growing consensus at the National Development & Labour Council, where unions are moving closer to the government and business in favouring restrictions of movement on those who refuse vaccines.

Deputy director-general in the department of health Nicholas Crisp welcomed the increase in vaccinations but said it is still a far cry from the government targets. Ramaphosa has said he wants it to be closer to 300,000 a day.

Crisp attributed the sharp rise to the rollout of booster shots for healthcare workers and a decline in vaccine hesitancy. The threat of mandatory vaccination could also have played a role, he said. “I think all of that is encouraging people, but I won’t be happy until I see the vaccination figure at about 250,000 per day.”

SA’s low rate of vaccination — only about 36% of the adult population has been fully vaccinated — provides fertile ground for a rise in infections. These in turn raise the prospect of harder lockdowns, which have been very damaging for the economy.

In his address to the nation on Sunday night, Ramaphosa said the government had established a team to investigate mandatory vaccination and was considering making compulsory vaccination “for specific activities and locations” to quell further waves of the coronavirus.

A growing number of companies and universities have introduced compulsory vaccination policies, but swathes of the economy have yet to do so.

Health and life insurer Discovery was one of the first JSE-listed companies to introduce mandatory vaccination for staff. It was soon followed by private hospital groups Mediclinic and Life Healthcare, and insurers Sanlam and Old Mutual.

Some universities, such as Wits and UCT, followed suit. The government has not yet required employees to get immunised.

Update: December 1 2021
This article has been updated with new information.

ensorl@businesslive.co.za

US confirms first case of Omicron variant in California

Anthony Fauci says the infected person travelled to the US from SA on November 22, and ban on flights from Southern Africa will be temporary
World
53 minutes ago

Stop penalising SA and Botswana for detecting the Omicron variant, says WHO

The variant has been found in 23 countries, the WHO says, but several more could come to light as data is analysed
National
2 hours ago

Pandemic-drained companies now face Omicron

Industries cautiously await more details on new coronavirus variant
Companies
1 day ago

MARTIN KINGSTON: Mandatory vaccination: it’s not about coercion, it’s about responsibility

Some freedoms come with trade-offs and in this case the trade-off may have to be a ‘no jab, no access’ policy
Opinion
2 days ago

Discovery mandatory vaccination policy drives surge in staff jab rate

Vaccination rate among SA-based employees jumps after insurer opts for compulsory shots
National
1 day ago

Top SA scientist warns Omicron may be easier to spread

The detection of Omicron has coincided with an extremely rapid increase in cases and hospital admissions in Gauteng since mid-November
National
2 days ago

Most Omicron cases in Botswana have been asymptomatic, health official says

Of the 19 infected people, 16 were asymptomatic, the remaining three had ‘very, very mild’ symptoms
National
5 hours ago

Ramaphosa berates African states for joining travel bans over Omicron variant

President says SA should be praised not punished for the fast discovery of the Covid-19 variant as peers react ‘like our former colonisers’
National
1 day ago

The government is weighing up the possibility of a vaccination passport, which may prohibit unvaccinated South Africans from being able to access public services and places of employment. Alishia Seckam spoke to the head of Discovery’s Covid task team, Ron Whelan for more insight.

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Discovery mandatory vaccination policy drives ...
National / Health
2.
ANC MPs reject DA’s pension reform bill
National
3.
AA says December fuel price disaster is ‘entirely ...
National
4.
Vaccine passports may start in early 2022
National / Health
5.
Hlophe battle for his job hots up as big guns ...
National

Related Articles

Business urges vaccine mandates to step up coverage ahead of fourth wave

National / Health

EU chief says bloc should discuss mandatory vaccinations

News

Vaccine passports may start in early 2022

National / Health

BioNTech working to adapt its Covid-19 vaccine for Omicron variant

National

READ IN FULL: Vaccinations are SA’s greatest weapon

National

Aspen agrees terms with Johnson & Johnson for own brand of Covid-19 vaccine

National / Health

EDITORIAL: Ramaphosa’s instinct in vaccine mandates correct, so drop the task ...

Opinion / Editorials

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.