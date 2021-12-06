Life Devlin Brown at the water cooler: Does what you wear affect your workout? Your well-designed, blue gym clothes are likely to motivate you to feel athletic — even if science doesn’t necessarily back up a positive correlation B L Premium

Q: I spend a lot of money on my gym and running clothes, and recently realised they all include shades of blue. Would that have any effect on the success of my workouts?

A: Ah, the dusty old colour psychology theory. Instinctively, I see the science behind colour psychology the way I see the science behind bulletproof coffee and sipping on apple cider vinegar — a useful, trendy marketing tool...