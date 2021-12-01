CARTOON: Behind fuel price shock

Producers prepare to discuss how to respond to the threat of a hit to fuel demand from the Omicron variant
Wednesday, December 1 2021
Passport system is expected to restrict access to public services and places of employment and will not involve forced vaccination
The department of defence will present the findings of a task team into the procurement of an unregistered drug from Cuba
Variant discovery is another body blow to struggling tourist business operators
October marked the fourth consecutive month of overall credit growth in SA, but the contraction in corporate credit extension sped to 2% year on year
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Nyiko Shiburi, CEO of MultiChoice SA
Congolese officials confirm air and artillery strikes against Islamic State-aligned ADF blamed for spate of suicide bombings in Uganda
Swallows quickly fill the head coach vacancy after the firing of Brandon Truter
Ungenerous but expensive entry-level tipple casts a shadow over high-end wineries’ deluxe classics, writes Michael Fridjohn
