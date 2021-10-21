Opinion / Editor's Note ROB ROSE: Record petrol price risks fuelling dissent As the petrol price approaches a record R20 to the litre, it’s clear we need an overhaul of fuel taxes, which suck up R6.11 for every litre you buy B L Premium

Many people who listened to Radio 702 in those innocent days before Jacob Zuma’s presidency will remember Layton Beard, the station’s senior political correspondent. From there, he jumped to broadcaster eNCA before joining the Automobile Association (AA) — another in the stream of journalists filing out of the turbulent profession.

He’s lucky, though, that he still gets to work at a place that indulges his idealism. "We see ourselves as a consumer advocacy organisation. We’re a movement, fighting for a cause," he tells the FM. "It’s our duty to bat for everyone on things like the fuel price and what happens to their taxes, because this affects people’s bottom line. If the fuel levy isn’t being used properly, it’s our job to say: ‘This isn’t right.’"..