Opinion / Editorials EDITORIAL: Fuel prices make grim reading Motorists are cash cows for the government and get little in return

The AA is not exaggerating when it calls the latest fuel price hikes “catastrophic”.

Petrol, diesel and illuminating paraffin prices keep breaking new records, and after the latest hike at the beginning of November, a litre of 95 unleaded petrol now costs R19.54 in Gauteng and looks likely to cross the R20 mark by the end of the year...