AA says December fuel price disaster is ‘entirely home grown’

Fuel prices will be through the roof in December, with the price of oil playing almost no part.

This is according to the Automobile Association (AA), which was commenting on price increases announced by the department of mineral resources & energy (DMRE) on Monday, and which come into effect at midnight on Tuesday.

The association says the increases again point to the need for an urgent investigation and recalculation of the current fuel pricing model and its existing elements.

Petrol across all grades will rise by 81c/l, crashing through the R20/l barrier for the first time to reach R20.13 for a litre of 93ULP and R20.35 for 95ULP. Diesel will rise by as much as 75c/l, and illuminating paraffin by 42c/l.

“This price disaster is entirely home grown. Internationally, oil prices have pulled back from their recent highs and Brent crude is currently trading around $75 a barrel. The majority of this month’s under-recovery is because of the weakening of the rand against the US dollar,” the AA said.

The AA said that while the rand had lost value against the dollar after the discovery of the Omicron variant, the underlying weakness was a continuation of a trend that began with the midyear riots and looting.