Economy Fundamental overhaul of fuel price is needed, says AA Prices, now at a record, are increasing at a pace never seen before, says AA

Record fuel price hikes have renewed urgency for a fundamental overhaul of how SA’s fuel prices are calculated and regulated, as embattled consumers experience fresh pain in the petrol forecourt.

Fuel price increases this month — which leapt R1.21/l — are at a pace never seen before, according to the AA’s Layton Beard leaving the petrol price for 95 octane petrol inland now at a record high of R19.54. ..