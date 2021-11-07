Fundamental overhaul of fuel price is needed, says AA
Prices, now at a record, are increasing at a pace never seen before, says AA
07 November 2021 - 18:36
Record fuel price hikes have renewed urgency for a fundamental overhaul of how SA’s fuel prices are calculated and regulated, as embattled consumers experience fresh pain in the petrol forecourt.
Fuel price increases this month — which leapt R1.21/l — are at a pace never seen before, according to the AA’s Layton Beard leaving the petrol price for 95 octane petrol inland now at a record high of R19.54. ..
