MELISSA FOURIE: How to ensure SA’s climate finance deal delivers climate justice

As the COP26 climate conference kicked off in Glasgow, SA clinched the first climate finance deal: an $8.5bn commitment by the US, UK, France, Germany and the EU to provide what was described as “highly concessional” finance for SA’s just transition from coal.

So how will this climate deal work? The political declaration on Tuesday provides for a task force to develop a programme of work over the next 12 months — and here is where we run into the devil in the detail. Many questions still need to be answered.

First, is the $8.5bn actually new finance or simply repackaged versions of other agreements? How much of the $8.5bn is made up of grants? And yes, the US, UK, France, Germany and EU do have a climate debt to pay to SA — a debt they and other big emitters owe to many other developing countries that are similarly vulnerable to the climate effects caused by their industrial development.

How much of the $8.5bn represents concessional finance, and what is the nature of the concessionality? Importantly, how will we make sure that these countries deliver against their commitments?

Second, what will SA have to deliver, with what terms and time frames? Given that donor countries are hoping to achieve big greenhouse emission reductions with this deal, and that the climate crisis is intensifying, this finance must be conditional upon the retirement and reduced utilisation of Eskom’s coal power stations. This must be at a pace and scope that allow SA to at least meet the lower bound of its nationally determined contribution.

Allowing SA to emit more greenhouse gases than that lower bound, which also equals the upper range of SA’s fair share contribution for a 1.5°C pathway, would defeat the purpose of the funding.

Third, how will the money be spent? SA desperately needs affordable finance for the huge challenges posed by the transition from coal, already under way as the price of renewable energy plummets and coal export markets rapidly close.

The crisis caused by the paralysing burden of Eskom’s debt, which doesn’t appear to be addressed by this deal, is stifling any efforts to manage the transition. Eskom simply is unable to raise loan finance at an affordable rate to build the renewables and upgrade the transmission infrastructure crucial for connecting what will hopefully soon be a fast-growing renewable energy fleet.

But we need to fund so much more than Eskom’s renewable build and transmission improvements. Climate finance must be allocated to elements of the just transition that include worker transition payouts, reskilling programmes and initiatives aimed at stimulating economic activity and improving social justice outcomes. Examples are improved infrastructure and service delivery for coal towns, and a renewable energy special economic zone on the highveld.