Avoid hugs and use wet wipes: fighting Covid and climate change at COP26

Glasgow — The rubber-gloved bathroom attendants at the COP26 climate talks venue may have the event’s least enviable job: wiping down the portable toilet cubicles after every use to help fight Covid-19.

More than 25,000 delegates are attending the UN talks — one of the first major global gatherings to be held during the pandemic — and the organisers have implemented a raft of antivirus measures, including daily testing and mask-wearing requirements.

“The safety and security of everyone at COP26 and in the surrounding community is of utmost importance,” the organisers said in a 13-page advice note urging delegates to avoid hugs and offering guidance on how to recycle wet wipe packaging.

Delegates at the Glasgow talks have to take a self-administered lateral flow test each day and record the results on a UK National Health Service (NHS) app before entering the “Blue Zone” where the negotiations are being held.

That has at times proved a challenge as delegates from close to 200 countries try to make sense of the detailed instructions on swabbing, swirling and dabbing needed to administer a test.