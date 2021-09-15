Opinion

CARTOON: Jacob Zuma’s butler

15 September 2021 - 05:00 brandan reynolds
EDITORIAL: Jacob Zuma’s medical parole must be reviewed

The DA’s review request seeks to determine whether the correct process was followed
Opinion
5 days ago

Arthur Fraser says he put Jacob Zuma on medical parole

Correctional services commissioner confirms the medical parole advisory board did not recommend Zuma’s release
National
6 days ago

JUSTICE MALALA: How Ramaphosa created the Arthur Fraser monster

We all knew that Zuma was going to walk the minute he was taken to the Estcourt prison
Opinion
1 day ago

Ill health not the basis for Zuma’s medical parole, DA leader says in court papers

John Steenhuisen tells the court prison boss Arthur Fraser’s ‘patently unlawful’ decision to release former president Jacob Zuma on medical parole ...
National
4 days ago
