CARTOON: Jacob Zuma’s butler

The local currency has stabilised after its steepest decline against the dollar since mid-August, in line with lower commodity prices
If the DA and EFF, and even smaller parties, can squeeze out an extra percentage point or two, just by being professional, it will be like gold dust
Top court ordered changes by June 2022 after Electoral Act was declared unconstitutional
Commission omitted to name the parties that did not disclose their financial backers, official opposition says
The miner, which has benefited from higher average gold prices, reported an increase in earnings for the year to end-June
The country has seen a sharp decline in the number of taxpayers earning R750,000 a year or more in the past two financial years
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Nontando Mthethwa of the Allan Gray Orbis Foundation to discuss issues faced by women-led businesses in SA
Consumer price index increased 0.3% from July, the smallest advance in seven months
Usuthu, which have yet to find a goal in three matches, created too few chances to deserve a win
The double cab gets an electric roller shutter, self-parking tech and exclusive styling tweaks
