JUSTICE MALALA: How Ramaphosa created the Arthur Fraser monster

Let’s cut to the chase here. You can scream until you are purple in the face but Jacob Gedleyihlekisa Zuma does not have a terminal illness.

Just a few weeks before he was taken into custody he was speaking to journalists, addressing crowds of supporters, conferring with his phalanx of lawyers and entertaining guests at the garish Nkandla home that the taxpayer has built for him.

He was in fine fettle as he defied the law for days until he was taken in by his security detail at midnight on July 7. Until that day the man could offer a lusty rendition of Awulethe Umshini Wami (Bring Me My Machine Gun) at the drop of a hat.

The only long-term illness Zuma suffers from is an aversion to facing the law, getting his day in court and answering allegations against him linked to the arms deal and his role in state capture. To evade the law, Zuma will do absolutely anything, including what his benefactor Schabir Shaik did over 10 years ago — faking it.

No-one should be surprised by the arrogant announcement on Tuesday evening by Arthur Fraser, the correctional services commissioner and former director-general of state security during Zuma’s presidency, that he had overruled a recommendation that his former boss should not be released on medical parole.

In an interview with SABC anchor Vuyo Mvoko, Fraser said that, after assessments, the medical parole advisory board “did not approve medical parole” for Zuma because he was “in a stable condition”.

Yet Fraser, who is not a medical doctor, took it upon himself to declare that the medical parole board, whose job it is to make these decisions, was wrong. He personally decided to let Zuma go.

Fraser told Mvoko that his decision was “legal and procedural” and would stand up to scrutiny.

Perhaps. But is his decision ethical? Is it moral? Is it right? How many other decisions of the medical parole advisory board has he overturned?

We all know the answers to these questions – it’s three “noes”, and a “none”.

We all knew that Zuma was going to walk the minute he was taken to the Estcourt prison. Why? Because Fraser, who oversaw every detail of the destruction of the state security agency that has been detailed at the Zondo commission, was in charge of the prisons service – and he has delivered for his former boss before.

Remember that the Mail & Guardian newspaper told us back in 2009 that the leaked secret recordings of conversations between former Scorpions boss Leonard McCarthy and others, which Mokotedi Mpshe used to (wrongly) justify his dropping of corruption charges against Zuma, were leaked by Fraser.

Giving Zuma a “get out of jail free” card for the second time was a cinch.