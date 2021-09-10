Opinion

CARTOON: Political funding party ends

10 September 2021 - 05:00 Brandon Reynolds
Friday, September 10 2021
Friday, September 10 2021

Most parties ignore donation disclosure rules

Of 504 parties registered with the IEC only the ANC, DA and ActionSA disclosed direct pledges, with the DA reporting largest single donation
National
11 hours ago

CAROL PATON: Consequences of ANC ineptitude hurt in the right place at last

The party seems likely to get its just desserts in the upcoming local government elections
Opinion
3 days ago

ANC chokes on R200m debt and disorder ahead of polls

Debt of R400m has been cut in half; Party did not pay Sars and UIF under Zuma leadership
Politics
1 week ago

IEC to enforce Political Party Funding Act when it takes effect in April

The Electoral Commission of SA will issue fines if political parties do not adhere to new legislation
National
7 months ago

Political Party Funding Act lacks teeth

Ramaphosa sets implementation date for Political Party Funding Act after Corruption Watch wrote to the president insisting the act come into ...
National
7 months ago
Thursday, September 9 2021
Thursday, September 9 2021
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
EDITORIAL: Jacob Zuma’s medical parole must be ...
Opinion / Editorials
2.
TONY LEON: Do the ANC’s small disasters signal ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
JONNY STEINBERG: In the Master’s Office black ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
NICOLE FRITZ: Zuma’s demand to be more equal than ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
Green paper on social security ignores reality of ...
Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.