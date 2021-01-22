National Political Party Funding Act lacks teeth While the act is a victory for transparency, it is still going to rely on an honour system BL PREMIUM

President Cyril Ramaphosa has finally signed a proclamation that will see the Political Party Funding Act come into operation in April — in time for the local government elections.

The legislation, which was signed into law two years ago but has been waiting for the president to set an implementation date, provides the mechanisms needed to ensure transparency in who funds political parties...