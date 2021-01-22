Political Party Funding Act lacks teeth
While the act is a victory for transparency, it is still going to rely on an honour system
22 January 2021 - 11:10
President Cyril Ramaphosa has finally signed a proclamation that will see the Political Party Funding Act come into operation in April — in time for the local government elections.
The legislation, which was signed into law two years ago but has been waiting for the president to set an implementation date, provides the mechanisms needed to ensure transparency in who funds political parties...
